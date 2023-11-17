WAUZEKA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 49-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing someone he was socializing with 18 times.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday shortly before 9:00 p.m. at an apartment complex near County Highway N in the Village of Wauzeka.

Preliminary investigations reveal that 56-year-old Daryl Vandecreek, 49-year-old Jeffery Hazen, and 43-year-old Amy Rodenberg of Wauzeka were socializing with one another and consuming alcohol at the apartment complex.

At some point during their interaction, an altercation occurred between the three of them, and Hazen stabbed Vandecreek approximately 18 times with a knife.

Vandecreek was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, where he remains in stable condition and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Hazen was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, reckless injury, threats to law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

No additional details were provided, and this incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.