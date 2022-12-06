CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, on December 1 around 6:40 p.m., deputies were sent to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in Crete for a reported shooting. Deputies ended up finding three people at the residence that needed medical attention for various injuries.

The residents were a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. While the third person was a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin. The residents were reportedly bleeding ‘profusely’.

Authorities say that a gun may have been fired, but none of the three appeared to have any gunshot wounds. All three were sent to a hospital.

The man from Wisconsin is believed to have attacked the couple inside their home and is related by marriage to the residents. In a separate release, authorities said a possible motive for the attack was the Wisconsin man was angry at his in-laws about an ongoing divorce with their daughter.

The release said the divorce is ‘current’ and ‘tumultuous’. The man from Wisconsin apparently had to report to jail the day after the attack to serve his sentence related to a previous incident against his wife.

The 66-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times and has been released from the hospital. However, the 68-year-old man was reportedly stabbed over a dozen times and is still in critical condition.

The Wisconsin man also had multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition as well. The identities of those involved have not been released. Authorities also did not provide where in Wisconsin the man was from.

There was no information on if there were any charges expected to be filed. The investigation is still ongoing.