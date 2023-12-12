MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing beer from a convenience store and riding off in a reported stolen vehicle before getting arrested for this 7th OWI.

According to the Madison Police Department, on December 10 around 3:45 p.m., a convenience store employee reported that someone stole beer and drove away from the store. The employee told police that the person also appeared intoxicated.

Officers ended up pulling the vehicle over not long after. The release says that several open cans and bottles of alcohol were found inside the truck.

It was also mentioned that the vehicle was not registered to anyone inside and was later reported stolen. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Michael Grider.

He was arrested for 7th OWI, possessing a narcotic, operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and a parole violation.

Additionally, another man was arrested during the stop in connection to another case. Court records show that Grider is only charged, at the moment, for refusing to take test for intoxication after arrest. Arrest records show that he could be facing more charges.

No additional information was provided.