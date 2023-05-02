CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old Wisconsin man had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his truck while under the influence of an intoxicant.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 131 in the Township of Clayton.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Cole Mickelson, 25, of Gays Mills, was operating a Chevrolet Silverado and driving northbound on State Highway 131 when he lost control, causing the truck to overturn in a field.

Mickelson was ejected from the truck and suffered serious injuries. Medical personnel transported him to a nearby hospital before he was air-lifted to Gundersen Health in La Crosse for extensive treatment.

He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating with a suspended driver’s license, failing to keep his vehicle under control, and not wearing a seatbelt.

No additional details were provided.