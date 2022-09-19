(WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was taken into custody following two early morning shooting incidents that involved a milk truck and house break-in.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a man who was taken into custody after multiple shooting incidents. 65-year-old Michael Johnson, who is from Siren, was taken into custody on September 15.

On September 15, officials say that a milk truck was shot as it was driving down State Highway 70 in Daniels Township. The driver called the incident in around 1:40 a.m. and said a man dressed in dark clothing shot the truck.

The man reportedly took a shooting stance and had a pistol in his hand. A bullet was later taken from the passenger side of the grill guard.

About an hour later, a second victim called authorities and said that a suspect broke into her home and camper. He allegedly threatened her and she ended up fleeing for her safety.

When authorities arrived, the suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The suspect was identified as Johnson. A bullet hole was found within the residence.

A search warrant was done at 10251 State Highway 70, and Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story