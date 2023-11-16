RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a deputy found him allegedly stealing an ATV and a trailer from Cabela’s.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on a routine patrol observed a van pulling a trailer loaded with an ATV leaving a fenced-in area behind Cabela’s shortly before 1:00 a.m.

As the van fled the parking lot, the squad car was hit, causing minor damage. The deputy initiated a pursuit, lasting around six miles on I-41 southbound. However, the deputy was aware of an active construction zone on I-41 southbound near Holy Hill Road and terminated the pursuit before entering the work zone.

The deputy was able to reinitiate the pursuit after the van exited the construction zone, and speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour before the vehicle crashed south of Lannon Lane. The van rolled over, and the trailer detached, causing the unsecured ATV to roll over off the trailer.

The vehicle’s operator fled the scene on foot, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter. The Germantown Police Department K9 Unit was called to the scene to begin tracking the suspect. After an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.

Just over three hours after the incident, a deputy located an individual at the Germantown Walmart that he believed was the suspect. A Germantown officer who had seen the suspect flee from the overturned van confirmed the suspect’s identity, and he was subsequently arrested shortly after 4:00 a.m.

The 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect allegedly cut the lock on the fenced-in area and stole the ATV and trailer from Cabela’s. The incident remains under investigation at this time.