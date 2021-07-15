Wisconsin man and 4 family members arrested for Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol, seen wearing Packers apparel during insurrection

MELROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Several months have passed since the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and yet, there remain several accomplices in the vicious attack waiting to be arrested and tried; Some of the latest arrests made in connection with the insurrection include a Wisconsin man and his four family members from Texas.

On Thursday morning, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia announced that a Melrose, Wisconsin man, identified as Joshua Munn, and four of his family members from Borger, Texas, identified as Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, and Kayli Munn, were all arrested on July 13, on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Authorities report that they first began investigating the Munn family’s participation in the insurrection after the FBI received a tip on January 9, stating that the Munn family had traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C. for the rally that occurred on January 6.

The tipster reportedly provided the FBI with screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Snapchat account, which the tipster had seen posted to Kristi Munn’s accounts.

After further investigation into the Munn family’s social media accounts, authorities were able to locate more incriminating evidence placing the Munn family at the Jan. 6 attack. Officials report that private Facebook conversations between Joshua and one of his friends describing the incident read:

“Before you hear it on the news I am I [sic] family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building with the… Second group there was no violence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not…It was super cool everything was cool till the cop used tear gas that is when people got mad but still never hurt anyone. Joshua Munn

Explaining in greater detail how his family came to enter the Capitol, Joshua wrote:

“The first group opened up a window sort of say and we followed it through… No we did not brake [sic] In the window was open [sic] when i got there. There was one thing that I will say we may have broken a couple Windows to get in but when we were there no one was allowed to damage break or steal anything in the Capitol building.” Joshua Munn

FBI officials added that further evidence surfaced during their investigation confirming Joshua and his four family members’ participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Photos of the deadly event depict Joshua wearing a black coat, jeans, a camouflage balaclava, and a grey Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt. Kristi Munn was reportedly wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, a red, white, and blue winter hat, and a blue Trump 2020 Keep America Great flag draped across her back. Tom Munn was seen wearing a red Borger Bulldogs hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. Dawn Munn appeared in a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, a camouflage balaclava, and sunglasses. Finally, Kayli Munn was spotted wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage pants, and a winter hat with a “45” patch.

According to authorities, all five of the Munn family members were charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Court and jail records list no attorneys for them at this time.