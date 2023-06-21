MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Madison was taken into custody for multiple charges after allegedly sneaking into the women’s restroom at Woodman’s and looking over the stalls.

According to the Madison Police Department, on June 20 around 12:40 p.m., officers were sent to Woodman’s Market for a report of a man going into the woman’s restroom. Authorities say that a man was arrested for sneaking into the woman’s restroom and peering over the stalls while women used the bathroom.

The man had reportedly left the store before officers arrived. He was later found at a nearby park.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kamirio Sterling. He also reportedly admitted to doing similar types of incidents in the past.

Sterling was arrested for multiple charges. Court records show he has not been officially charged for this alleged incident at this time.

Arrest records show that he was booked on June 20 at 4:31 p.m. No additional information was provided.