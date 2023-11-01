(WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after he allegedly attempted to destroy evidence while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped by a deputy for not having license plates at 1:51 a.m. on I-41 near State Highway 144.

After approaching the vehicle, the deputy says they smelt a strong odor coming from the car and open intoxicants were in plain view.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of nine grams of marijuana, three grams of crack cocaine, and over 50 un-prescribed Xanax pills.

Deputies say that the driver, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was being questioned when he grabbed the contraband and attempted to flee the scene on foot while also trying to destroy the evidence.

After a brief foot chase, Officials say the man continued to resist arrest causing the deputies to use their stun guns to bring the man to the ground. The passenger, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman, did not flee but was also taken into custody.

Authorities say both the driver and the passenger are being held on charges that include possession of THC, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver Xanax. They also add that the driver is facing additional charges for resisting arrests and a Probation and Parole hold.