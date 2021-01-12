Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week’s riot has been arrested in Eau Claire and faces charges in federal court.

Kevin Daniel Loftus was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

The complaint shows pictures posted on Facebook and other social media sources of the man identified as Loftus holding an American flag and smiling inside the Capitol in the halls of Congress.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco