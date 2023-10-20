RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been taken into custody after being accused of setting a boat on fire inside a popular marina.

On Friday, shortly before 5:15 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a fire at the Reefpoint Marina, located at 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway in the City of Racine.

The caller from the Lakeshore Towers told law enforcement they observed a boat that was fully engulfed in flames.

Several first responders rushed to the scene to quickly extinguish the fire. Deputies say that there was nobody on the boat at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. However, the boat sustained extensive damage.

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to identify Kenneth R. Koger III, a 27-year-old man from Kenosha, as the suspect in the alleged arson.

Authorities located Koger in Kenosha County and transported him to the Racine County Jail.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident and provided no additional details.

Local 5 News will update this should any more information be released on Koger III’s alleged arson incident at the Reefpoint Marina.