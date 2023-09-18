WYOCENA, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin man was arrested following a disturbance last Tuesday after he tried to flee from authorities and was later found hiding on a tarp-covered snowmobile by a K9 unit.

In a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 5:18 p.m. on September 12 to a location in Wyocena for reports of a disturbance caused by three intoxicated men who were arguing and getting physical with each other.

The first deputy to arrive on the scene was reportedly able to separate the three men and left one of them outside the residence while they interviewed the other two men inside.

While interviewing the other two men involved with the reported disturbance, deputies say the man outside fled the scene on foot, running in a southeastern direction.

Additional deputies then responded to the scene, including K9 Rico and his handler. Officials say an initial investigation provided probable cause for an arrest of the man who fled the scene.

Deputies say K9 Rico was deployed after a quick search of the area was conducted without any results. K9 Rico took deputies to a cluttered garage before strongly pulling his handler to a building towards the south.

K9 Rico entered the barn and immediately alerted to a tarp-covered snowmobile. Rico started barking, and a man was found hidden underneath a part of the tarp.

Deputies say they called for the suspect to show his hands, and the suspect did not comply. Deputies then deployed Oleoresin Capsicum (OC Spray), which resulted in the man being taken into custody without further incident.

The arrested man was later identified as 64-year-old Thomas S. Braaksma from Madison and was booked into the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Strangulation and Suffocation

Battery

Disorderly Conduct

Bail Jumping

Braaksma was in court on September 13 for his initial appearance, where he had a $100 cash bond set. He is expected to be back in Columbia County court on November 17 for a pre-trial conference.

At this time, no other details on this incident are available.