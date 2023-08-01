(WFRV) – One man was arrested in Wisconsin Friday afternoon after police found a “large” amount of money, loaded firearms, and drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle following a pursuit.

In a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Westfield Police Department initially made a traffic stop on I-39 near mile marker 113 for a vehicle that was reportedly speeding.

Officers say the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a Marquette Sheriff’s Office deputy was called on scene to assist the officer.

After being told to exit the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove away starting a pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Courtesy of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the pursuit came to an end in Columbia County after the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a guard rail, and came to a stop at I-39 and State Highway 33.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found a “large” amount of money, two loaded firearms, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 37-year-old Curtis Walker of Janesville, was arrested and booked into the Marquette County Jail where he faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Possession with intent to deliver ecstasy

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Vehicle operator flee/elude

Felony bail jumping

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Walker is expected to have an initial appearance in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.