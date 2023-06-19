SENECA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that injured a woman who was walking on the shoulder of a road with a child.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent hit-and-run incident. On June 16 around 10:40 a.m., authorities were notified of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Deputies arrived and found out that a woman was walking with a child on the shoulder of the road when she was hit from behind. The release says the child was not physically injured during the crash.

The woman was only identified as a 34-year-old from Wisconsin Rapids. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Three days later on June 19, 30-year-old Cody Provost was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run crash. He reportedly admitted to investigators that he ‘thought he hit a mailbox’.

Provost then allegedly described concealing the vehicle’s damaged parts as well as fixing the damage to the vehicle. Authorities say that he is currently being held at the Wood County Jail on the following charges:

Hit and Run Causing Injury

Obstructing an Officer

The department wanted to thank the community for helping identify the vehicle as well as the good samaritans who stopped to render aid.

At this time, court records show that Provost has not been officially charged. No additional information was provided.