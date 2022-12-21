UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road.

According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.

The truck was squealing its tires, drove through four stop signs at a high rate of speed, and nearly drove the sergeant off the road.

The sergeant obtained the driver’s license plate, notified dispatch, and followed the truck to the Cathedral Square Apartments, where the operator of the truck, identified as 34-year-old Joshua J. Karasti from Union Grove, fled into an apartment.

After on-duty deputies arrived on the scene, the sergeant directed them to Karasti’s apartment, and the deputies were allowed inside.

Once inside, Karasti’s father tried to persuade Karasti to come out of the bedroom, but he continued to disobey the deputies’ lawful commands.

Eventually, he was taken into custody at Taser point.

Deputies noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Karasiti and slurred speech. The sergeant was able to confirm that Karasti was the operator of the truck.

After searching the vehicle, deputies located a bottle of alcohol within the truck.

A check of Karasti’s prior record showed he was on parole for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle as a Repeater, Hit-and-Run Involving Death as a Habitual Offender, and Operating While under the Influence 3rd Offense. Karasti also had an active warrant for his arrest through Probation and Parole.

Deputies transported Karasti to the hospital where he refused to conduct the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he refused to consent to a blood draw.

The deputies drafted a search warrant for a blood draw, and it was signed by a judge. While waiting for the warrant to be signed, Karasti shouted multiple racist and homophobic slurs towards medical staff and the deputies.

Karasti threatened one deputy that he was going to take the deputy’s firearm and use it against the deputy. Karasti stated the deputies would have to “suit up” and “gear up” to get him to cooperate with a blood draw.

Based upon Karasti’s lack of cooperation and threats, the deputies placed Karasti in the WRAP restraint system.

The deputies obtained a sample of Karasti’s blood and transported him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held for the following offenses:

Operating While Under the Influence – 4th Offense Felony H

Disorderly Conduct – Habitual Criminality- Repeater Misdemeanor B



Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “Sheriff’s deputies are committed to keeping our community safe through the honest enforcement of the law, and they have the tools and training to handle all types of suspects and situations. I applaud the professionalism and restraint shown by the deputies handling this dangerous criminal.”

A $10,000 cash bond has been set for Karasti, and he is expected to be back in court on December 28.