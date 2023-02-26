SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old southcentral Wisconsin man was taken into custody hours after an alleged armed robbery attempt at a local McDonald’s drive-thru window.

Officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department said the incident began around 3:20 a.m. on February 22 at the McDonald’s on 505 A Street.

It was reported that the suspect, later identified as Joseph Martin of Sun Prairie, got out of his vehicle at the drive-thru window and approached the victim with ‘a handgun in his hand.’

The release explains that the victim was able to close the window and call the police. Martin allegedly then fled the fast food chain in a vehicle.

Officers were able to confirm through surveillance what the suspect and his vehicle looked like, finding it at an apartment complex on Sunfield Street just before 5 a.m. that same morning.

After obtaining a search warrant, Martin was taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m. with assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team.

Officers say a facsimile firearm matching what was used during the incident was recovered during the search warrant.

Martin was arrested and booked on a charge of Attempted Armed Robbery.

No additional details have been released.