POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Washington County announced that a person who was an employee at a Wisconsin hospital was arrested after investigators found a hidden camera underneath a bathroom sink.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 45-year-old man from West Bend was arrested on July 14 after allegedly capturing unlawful images on a hidden camera. This camera was reportedly mounted underneath a bathroom sink at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Officials say that the suspect was a Foredtert health support staff employee and that the admitted to investigators to putting the camera inside the bathroom. The release mentions that it was happening for ‘several’ months and that he saved some of the captured footage.

The case came to light after investigators with the West Bend Police Department reportedly uncovered information during an unrelated investigation on the afternoon of July 14. The hidden camera was eventually found underneath the sink.

The bathroom involved was described as a public restroom but was mainly used by staff.

The suspect reportedly appeared in court on July 17 for a bail hearing. A judge found probable cause that a felony was committed and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Officials say that the judge gave the state more time to file formal criminal charges. It was mentioned that investigators will need more time before specific charges are filed.

Based on the amount of data that needs to be analyzed, and the number of potential victims, investigators need additional time before specific formal charges can be sent to the district attorney for review. In the end we anticipate requesting a significant number of felony charges. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The allegations were described by authorities as ‘deeply disturbing. The identity of the suspect was not released.

No additional information was provided.