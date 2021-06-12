FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Wisconsin man sentenced for attempted sex with a minor after traveling to Oshkosh to meet ’14-year-old’

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to prison for attempted sex with a minor.

According to the Eastern District of Wisconsin court system, 45-year-old Zachary Wood of Merrimac, Wisconsin has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and will register as a sexual offender.

In September 2020, Wood used an online messaging app to distribute digital videos of explicit child pornography. He also expressed his desire to engage in the sexual assault of children and made plans to travel to Oshkosh to meet a 14-year-old. That 14-year-old was a member of law enforcement.

On October 12, Wood traveled to Oshkosh and was arrested.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Green Bay and Milwaukee FBI offices.

