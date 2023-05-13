WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin has been arrested on child enticement and drug offenses after he allegedly solicited an undercover officer posing online as a 15-year-old child.

According to the Wausau Police Department, 65-year-old Marathon resident Jeffery Seubert was taken into custody on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that on May 11, Seubert initiated contact on social media with an undercover officer, posing as a 15-year-old boy. Seubert reportedly made plans to meet in Wausau with the ‘child’ to engage in sexual and drug-related activities.

On May 13, at about 10:15 a.m., Seubert arrived at a predetermined ‘meet location’ on Wausau’s southeast side.

Seubert was subsequently taken into custody without incident by Wausau Police and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

The following charges have been recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

Child Enticement

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Seubert is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. No further details were provided.