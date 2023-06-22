ERIN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested for Operating While Impaired (OWI) following a crash in southeastern Wisconsin that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old motorcyclist, authorities say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on June 21 in the area of WIS 167 and County Trunk K in the Town of Erin.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Richfield Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to determine that a northbound motorcycle hit a southbound car.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as a 51-year-old man from Hartford, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, deputies say.

Authorities say the 37-year-old man from Oconomowoc, who was reportedly driving the southbound car, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was later arrested for OWI.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. It is the ninth traffic fatality investigated by the Sheriff’s Office in 2023.

No additional information about the incident was provided.