WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was charged with twelve felony counts for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers just months after being released from prison.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kerontae Pickens was charged in Washington County Circuit Court for selling the drugs on three separate occasions since September.

Pickens was convicted in 2019 in Milwaukee County for Possession with Intent to Deliver cocaine. In October 2020, Pickens was convicted in Waukesha County for the Manufacturing/Delivery of Heroin and Cocaine.

He was sentenced to four and a half years of initial confinement in the Waukesha County case. However, after serving less than two years of the four and half year sentence, he was released on extended supervision after completing a substance abuse program under the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, earning him early release.

Just over two months after being released, Pickens allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to an undercover deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

He then allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to the same undercover deputy on two more separate occasions in the village of Germantown.

The last deal occurred on Wednesday when the deputy purchased around 6 grams of fentanyl and 5 grams of cocaine.

Pickens and his passenger were not charged at the time. Instead, a traffic stop was initiated, and the two were taken into custody without incident.

Pickens was found to have an additional 5.7 grams of fentanyl, 7.1 grams of cocaine, multiple cell phones, and a large amount of cash.

The vehicle the two were driving was later reported as stolen in the city of Milwaukee.

Pickens remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond and a probation hold.