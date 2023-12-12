LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested on Saturday after a vehicle pursuit with police where he crashed his car, fled into the woods, and resisted arrest while officers attempted to apprehend him.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, December 9, at around 10:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lodi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Highway 60 near Lindsay Road for an equipment violation. Additionally, the officer noted that the involved vehicle was unable to maintain its lane.

The driver, later identified as Chad Stites, 52, initially pulled over, but as the officer attempted to contact him at the window, he fled at a high rate of speed.

The Lodi police officer engaged in a vehicle pursuit and requested the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to assist. A short time later, the vehicle lost control on Highway 60, entered a ditch, and crashed.

Stites reportedly fled the crash scene into nearby woods to try and elude the authorities. With the help of K9 Rico, Stites was located, and as law enforcement approached him and ordered him to show his hands, he continued to refuse to comply.

K9 Rico was deployed to apprehend Stites and did so successfully, but still, as authorities attempted to handcuff Stites, he continued resisting arrest. A taser was deployed, and law enforcement was finally able to apprehend Stites.

Stites has not been officially charged, but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is referring several charges, including operating while intoxicated (6th offense), fleeing and eluding officers, resisting and obstructing officers, and more.

During this investigation, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Lodi Police Department were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Columbia County Highway Department, Lodi Shell, and Lodi EMS.