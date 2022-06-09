Wisconsin man arrested for using storage unit as pill press lab, over $1 mil seized in drugs, guns & cash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Wisconsin is facing 18 charges after authorities found drugs, guns and cash inside his 10’x10′ storage locker that was believed to be used as a pill press laboratory.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, on June 6 26-year-old Jade (Justice) Deeny was arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation. While searching Deeny’s residence, a lease contract was found for a storage unit in his name.

The following items were seized during the search warrants:

135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors

One pound of fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills, according to authorities)

One pound of counterfeit Adderall, but tested positive for methamphetamine

25.3 grams of methamphetamine pills

77 narcotic pills

250.7 grams of cocaine

524 grams of THC wax

Four pounds of THC candies

212 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate

Four handguns (two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)

One rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)

186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds of .45 caliber

$5,953 in cash

Automated pill press with professional mixer

385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax

Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product

Photo courtesy of La Crosse Police Department

Photo courtesy of La Crosse Police Department

Investigators found out the 10’x10′ storage unit was being used as a pill press laboratory and had all the ingredients to make Xanax. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1,027,000.00.

Deeny is facing the following charges:

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (two counts)

Delivery of Cocaine 5-15 grams

Delivery of Schedule IV Drug

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (five counts)

Possess w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams

Possession w/Intent to Deliver THC >200 grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possess w/Intent to Deliver COcaine >40 grams

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Possess with Intent to Deliver Meth >50 grams

Possess with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV Drug

Possess with Intent Psilocybin

Possession of an Electric Weapon

Deeny also reportedly is a convicted felon who spend time in a North Carolina prison for drugs and guns. The incident is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.