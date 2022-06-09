LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Wisconsin is facing 18 charges after authorities found drugs, guns and cash inside his 10’x10′ storage locker that was believed to be used as a pill press laboratory.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, on June 6 26-year-old Jade (Justice) Deeny was arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation. While searching Deeny’s residence, a lease contract was found for a storage unit in his name.

The following items were seized during the search warrants:

  • 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
  • One pound of fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills, according to authorities)
  • One pound of counterfeit Adderall, but tested positive for methamphetamine
  • 25.3 grams of methamphetamine pills
  • 77 narcotic pills
  • 250.7 grams of cocaine
  • 524 grams of THC wax
  • Four pounds of THC candies
  • 212 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate
  • Four handguns (two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
  • One rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
  • 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds of .45 caliber
  • $5,953 in cash
  • Automated pill press with professional mixer
  • 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
  • Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product
  • Wisconsin man arrested for using storage unit as pill press lab, over $1 mil seized in drugs, guns & cash
    Photo courtesy of La Crosse Police Department
  • Wisconsin man arrested for using storage unit as pill press lab, over $1 mil seized in drugs, guns & cash
    Photo courtesy of La Crosse Police Department

Investigators found out the 10’x10′ storage unit was being used as a pill press laboratory and had all the ingredients to make Xanax. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1,027,000.00.

Deeny is facing the following charges:

  • Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (two counts)
  • Delivery of Cocaine 5-15 grams
  • Delivery of Schedule IV Drug
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm (five counts)
  • Possess w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams
  • Possession w/Intent to Deliver THC >200 grams
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possess w/Intent to Deliver COcaine >40 grams
  • Possession of Narcotic Drugs
  • Possess with Intent to Deliver Meth >50 grams
  • Possess with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV Drug
  • Possess with Intent Psilocybin
  • Possession of an Electric Weapon

Deeny also reportedly is a convicted felon who spend time in a North Carolina prison for drugs and guns. The incident is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.