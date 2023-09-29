GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin have made a breakthrough and have taken a 34-year-old Wisconsin man into custody in connection to the death of a man from Texas.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Miguel Aponte, 34, from New Berlin, into custody on Tuesday, September 29, in the City of Milwaukee.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of 49-year-old Laeng Sanavongsay, whose last known address was in the state of Texas.

Sanavongsay was located inside a vehicle deceased on CTH C, south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton. The vehicle was discovered by a deputy inside a ditch on March 4, 2023, around 9:30 a.m.

The area where the vehicle was discovered would appear to be a remote area for anyone who does not live there or for anyone who is not familiar with the area.

Court records show that Aponte has been formally charged with the following:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – Use of a Dangerous Weapon – PTAC, as Party to a Crime Felony A

False Imprisonment – PTAC, as Party to a Crime Felony H

Attempt Mutilating a Corpse – PTAC, as Party to a Crime Felony F

Bail Jumping Felony H



Aponte appeared in court on Friday and had a $750,000 cash bond set. He has since signed the cash bond and is expected to return to Ozaukee County Court on October 25 for a preliminary hearing.

No additional details were provided.