HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating possible tips that may lead to the location of a man accused of breaking into a property and stabbing one of the residents.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 32-year-old Anthony Sylvester IV, who has a warrant out for his arrest, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access (CCAP).

On October 12, shortly after 11:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a home invasion in the Village of Hixton.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, Anthony Sylvester IV, armed himself with a firearm, entered a home without permission, and confronted the occupants of the residence.

During the confrontation, Sylvester reportedly stabbed one of the occupants of the residence and fled prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

A search for Sylvester ensued, but all things were quiet until Sunday, October 15, shortly before 2:00 p.m., when a citizen reported seeing Sylvester walk into a residence in Hixton.

Law enforcement and K9 Units responded to the property, and with permission from the homeowner, a thorough search of the property was conducted. Sylvester was not located during the search.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking nearby communities to be vigilant, and any sighting of Sylvester or information on his whereabouts should be brought to local law enforcement.

Deputies are reminding residents to allow law enforcement to do their job.

“During the recent follow-up in Hixton on the attempt to locate Sylvester, law enforcement encountered numerous citizens too close to the scene,” said Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera. “This creates a safety issue for innocent bystanders and a security issue for law enforcement personnel.”

Waldera continued in a release to say that he understands this case has a high public interest, but he doesn’t want to see any innocent bystanders harmed while the suspect is still at large.

No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will update this should authorities locate and arrest Anthony Sylvester IV.