MAUSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 56-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a retired judge on the morning of June 3 has been identified.

According to a release, Douglas K. Uhde entered the New Lisbon home of retired Judge John Roemer and allegedly fired two shots.

When the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence, they found 68-year-old Roemer deceased. After further investigation, the response team found Uhde in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Uhde was transported to a medical facility and remains in critical condition.

The incident appeared to be a targeted act and there is no immediate danger to the public.

During a news conference on Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.”

According to The Associated Press, the gunman had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday.

Investigators don’t believe anyone else is at risk, but an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing, Kaul said during a news conference Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.