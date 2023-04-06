CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man from central Wisconsin was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for operating while intoxicated, his fifth offense.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, at around 2:00 p.m., a deputy with the agency stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the Town of Caledonia.

During the contact with the driver, the deputy noticed indicators of impairment and immediately began an OWI investigation to determine if the driver was, in fact, intoxicated.

The deputy determined the driver was intoxicated and was also required to have an Interlock Ignition Device (IID) in his vehicle, and had a revoked driver’s license.

The driver, identified as Bryce McClung of Merrimac, was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – 5th Offense

Operating While Revoked

Failure to Install IID

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“If you choose to become intoxicated, don’t drive, find a safe and sober ride home,” explained Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner. “Impaired driving creates an unnecessary and avoidable risk of death or serious injury to all of us.”

No further details were provided.