FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old Wisconsin man has been formally charged after a shooting at a bar a few days before Christmas.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on December 23, 2023, officers responded to the parking lot of Monkeyshines Bar & Grill in the city of Fitchburg for a report of a person shot. Police say that the victim left the scene before officers arrived.

Preliminary investigations reveal a fight broke out in the parking lot, and at least one round was fired. Evidence collected at the scene confirmed at least one shot was fired as that round appeared to have hit the establishment.

No one has come forward to report they were struck by the gunfire, and no other injuries were reported. Staff at the bar immediately locked the doors to keep the many patrons inside safe.

As detectives continued investigating the case, they developed a potential suspect and two search warrants were conducted on January 5.

As a result, authorities arrested 35-year-old Dedonta Davis from Madison. It was determined that a bullet allegedly fired by Davis hit someone, causing a minor injury.

Davis appeared in the Dane County Courthouse on Tuesday, where he was formally charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The court set a $50,000 cash bond for Davis, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of January 17.