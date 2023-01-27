WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide.

According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle accident occurred in Round Lake.

41-year-old Adam Peregrin from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, crossed the center line of Route 83 and hit a car head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result, a 41-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy died from the injuries they sustained in the car that was hit by Peregrin.

Additional family members had serious injuries and authorities determined that Peregrin was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Exactly one year after the crash, on January 25, 2023, Peregrin was charged with:

2 Counts of Reckless Homicide

6 Counts of Aggravated DUI Causing Multiple Fatalities

9 Counts of Aggravated DUI

Cash bond for the charges was set at $1,000,000 by a Lake County Judge. Peregrin was subsequently arrested by authorities and was booked at the Lake County Jail.

No further information was provided.