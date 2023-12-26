WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old Wisconsin man was formally charged on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to trick and extort victims into sending explicit photos by posing as a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and a local attorney.

Court records show that Daniel Anderson, 35, faces three felony and three misdemeanor charges after nearly a month-and-a-half-long investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that a victim came forward and reported contact with Anderson via text message, claiming to be a deputy. Anderson offered to help her get rid of legal charges the victim was facing in exchange for explicit photos and sexual acts.

Anderson told the victim that he could “purge the pending criminal charges” from the computer system in exchange for her cooperation.

Investigators subsequently took over communication with Anderson, still posing as the victim. Anderson had allegedly sent the undercover investigators what he claimed to be himself in a uniform.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Andreson had other victims. In one case, he had allegedly attempted to obtain photos from another victim by posing to be her husband’s divorce attorney.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Anderson was a tow driver for Homer’s Towing, and he had identified two victims from towing their vehicles after law enforcement requested tow services.

In both cases, Anderson contacted the victims shortly after towing their vehicles. Washington County investigators worked in conjunction with the Homer’s Towing service on this investigation.

Court records show that Anderson is charged with the following:

Threats to Injure/Accuse of Crime Felony H

Impersonating a Peace Officer Misd. A

Computer Message-Threaten/Obscenity Misd. B

Misappropriate ID Info – Harm Reputation Felony H

Threats to Communicate Derogatory Info Felony I

Computer Message-Threaten/Obscenity Misd. B



Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis stated, “This case is particularly concerning because the suspect betrayed our communities trust by using his position as a tow driver to manipulate vulnerable victims. Tow drivers are critical public safety partners, and he took advantage of that relationship. I want to thank Homer’s Towing for terminating the suspect’s employment shortly after their notification of the arrest.”

Anderson had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, where the court set a $15,000 cash bond. He will be back in the Washington County Courthouse on January 24, 2024, for another hearing.

No other victims have been identified at this time; however, if you had your car towed by Homer’s Towing and received suspicious text messages shortly afterward, you are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4846.