GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in connection to a Grand Chute carjacking and kidnapping on Monday night.

Jay Scott is facing six felony charges for his alleged involvement after a Neenah woman and her child became the victims of kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, as the woman and her child were leaving the Fox River Mall, Scott had allegedly rode by their vehicle on a bicycle, scoping out the scenario.

Scott then looped back around, and when the victim turned around, Scott was reportedly holding a knife in his hand and told the woman to get in the vehicle.

The woman said that Scott told her he wasn’t going to hurt her, but Scott wanted money. Scott got into the driver’s seat and started driving toward an ATM at a nearby bank.

After unsuccessfully withdrawing money at a bank, Scott continued driving the woman and her child around and pulled up to a traffic signal.

Once the vehicle stopped, the complaint says that the woman jumped out of the vehicle with her child. When explaining the story to authorities, the woman said she was able to take her purse but did not have her cell phone.

After escaping the vehicle, the woman immediately called for help, and a nearby driver pulled over. The driver took the woman and her child to a nearby parking lot to wait for the police.

Police arrived on the scene along with medical personnel to help the woman and her child, who suffered visible injuries.

The complaint says that later Monday evening, an officer with the Omro Police Department was informed that the suspect still driving the vehicle had recently exited Highway 41 at Highway 21, so he positioned himself to watch for the stolen vehicle.

While on the side of the road, the officer observed the suspect vehicle going westbound on East Main Street in Omro. The officer followed the vehicle and relayed information to dispatch.

A high-risk traffic stop was initiated on Highway 21 between Spring Road and 37th Avenue in the Township of Rushford.

Scott was ordered to exit the vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Scott was subsequently searched, where law enforcement found a large amount of cash in his pocket as well as his wallet. The knife reportedly used in the carjacking was not located.

While being searched at the Outagamie County Jail, deputies found a check for $894.10 with the woman’s name on it, as well as $1,844.00 in cash.

Scott is being charged with the following:

Armed Carjacking Up to 60 years in prison Up to $250 in fines for each convicted felony.

Kidnapping Up to 40 years in prison Up to $100,000 in fines

Forceful Abduction of a Child Up to 40 years in prison Up to $100,000 in fines

Armed Robbery Up to 40 years in prison Up to $100,000 in fines

Felony Bail Jumping Up to six years in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

Theft – Movable Property (> $2500 – $5000) Up to 3.5 years in prison Up to $10,000



Scott made his initial appearance in Outagamie County court on Thursday.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.