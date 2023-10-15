BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – An indictment has been returned charging a southcentral Wisconsin man with two counts of using minors to produce child pornography, leading the Milwaukee FBI to seek additional potential victims.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Wisconsin states that the indictment charges 24-year-old Misael Dominguez-Adorno with “using two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.”

It is alleged that Dominguez-Adorno created the videos in October 2020 and March 2022.

Dominguez-Adorno was arrested in Beloit on October 12. If convicted, Dominguez-Adorno faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each charge.

The charges against Dominguez-Adorno are the result of an investigation by the Beloit Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Milwaukee FBI is trying to identify potential victims of Dominguez-Adorno and is asking anyone with relevant information to click here.

No additional details were provided.