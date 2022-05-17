LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested on six charges after a road rage incident on Hwy 113.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 7:10 p.m., authorities were notified of a possible road rage incident on Hwy 113 in the Town of Lodi. A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a separate vehicle and continued to ‘ram’ into it.

Local law enforcement as well as a Wisconsin DNR Warden were asked to help find the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later found driving on Hwy 188.

Authorities say that the vehicle repeatedly hit the buck of a 2023 Kia which reportedly caused minor damage to both vehicles. The driver reportedly showed signs of alcohol impairment, and a loaded handgun was also found in the car.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Andrew Sullivan from Pardeeville. Sullivan was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

He was arrested on the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated, 4th offense

Failure to stop for a law enforcement officer

Operating after revocation

Failure to install an ignition interlock

Felony bail jumping

Going armed while intoxicated

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.