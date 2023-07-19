JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing up to 70 years in prison after being charged with drug, gun, and child pornography crimes.

Janesville native Kyle Richards has been charged after authorities found that between April and May, he used and maintained an apartment in Janesville for the purpose of distributing and using cocaine.

Furthermore, officials say that Richards distributed cocaine on October 9, 2022, and on May 4, 2023, he possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute the lethal drug.

Police found that Richards had been in possession of four firearms, which is prohibited as he’s had a previous felony conviction.

The final count of the indictment charges that on January 13, 2023, Richards used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

If convicted, Richards faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the charges of distributing cocaine and possessing cocaine for distributing, 5 years on the charge of maintaining a drug house, and 15 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The production of child pornography has a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

The charges against Richards are the result of an investigation by the Janesville Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.