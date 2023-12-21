CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old Wisconsin man is charged with fleeing authorities after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a bunch of trees.

Court records show that Jon Fedkenheuer, 55, from Sun Prairie, is charged with fleeing/eluding officers in a vehicle and bail jumping for an incident in the small town of Calamus on Wednesday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting a routine patrol on US Highway 151 around 10:00 p.m. on December 20 when he observed Fedkenheuer allegedly traveling at 97mph in a 65mph posted speed zone.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Fedkenheuer by activating his emergency lights and sirens. Still, Fedkenheuer reportedly accelerated and tried to elude the deputy by increasing speed and changing lanes.

A pursuit ensued with speeds reportedly ranging from 100mph to 123mph while Fedkenheuer continued southbound on US Highway 151.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that Fedkenheuer turned onto the off-ramp to State Highway 73 when he failed to negotiate a turn, crossed over into the median divider, and entered a ditch before coming to a rest on a steep embankment after striking some trees and brush.

The deputy exited his squad car to order Fedkenheuer out of the vehicle, but he did not comply with the commands. Fedkenheuer reportedly put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee again but ended up hitting more trees, which in turn caused the vehicle to become immobilized.

Backup was called to the scene, and a short time later, Fedkenheuer was taken into custody without further incident.

Court records show that Fedkenheuer was in court on Thursday for an initial appearance, where a $1,500 cash bond was set. He is expected to return to the Dodge County Courthouse on December 27 for a review hearing and on December 28 for a preliminary hearing.

No additional details were provided.