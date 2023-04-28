(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wisconsin man who is charged with homicide after his wife’s death and reportedly left the country with their 6-year-old daughter.

According to the Madison Police Department, 37-year-old Jose Duenas-Quinonez is now considered a suspect in the homicide of his 43-year-old wife. On April 24 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business where they found the dead woman.

Originally, Duenas-Quinonez was deemed to be a person of interest and was also identified as the victim’s husband. The victim’s daughter was initially unaccounted for but was determined to be with Duenas-Quinonez.

With help from the FBI, it was determined that he had left the country with his daughter. There was no information on which country Duenas-Quinonez went to.

On April 27, police deemed that Duenas-Quinonez is a suspect in the homicide and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It was also mentioned that he and his daughter left the country over 24 hours before the police were contacted.

The Madison Police Department is reportedly working with the FBI on this case.

Court records show that Duenas-Quinonez is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The Madison Police Department also released a video that answered questions about why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued following the homicide.

The investigation is still active. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story.