Wisconsin man charged with murder in Ohio Turnpike stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man has been charged with murder in what authorities believe was a random knife attack that killed a man and injured another on the Ohio Turnpike.

Investigators say the victims were attacked Tuesday afternoon at a travel plaza parking lot.

The sheriff in Sandusky County, Ohio says a deputy shot and injured the suspect after trying to stop him by firing non-lethal rubber balls.

Video shows the suspect repeatedly moving toward the deputy while holding the knife.

Investigators say they don’t know what led to the stabbings and haven’t found any connections between the suspect and victims.

