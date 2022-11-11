WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook.

According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.

The messages were reportedly sent on October 27. In the press release, it mentions that Yaker was arrested in Kansas on November 4. His initial court appearance in Wisconsin has reportedly not been scheduled.

If he is convicted, Yaker would face up to five years in federal prison for each count. The investigation was done by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Capitol Police, Hamilton County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

Yaker is reportedly from Windsor, Wisconsin.

No additional information was provided.