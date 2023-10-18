MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Wisconsin man is facing criminal charges after allegedly blackmailing teenagers for sexually explicit photos.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Seth W. Fagan has been indicted with child sexual exploitation offenses and extortion. Fagan was arrested in La Crosse on Monday, October 16.

The indictment charges Fagan of Galesville, Wisconsin, with using and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a visual depiction of the conduct, with transmitting threats to injure the reputation of the minor with the intent to extort a thing of value from the minor.

If convicted, Fagan faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on the charge of producing child pornography, two years on the extortion charge, and a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years on the charge of receiving child pornography.

The charges against Fagan result from an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Onalaska Police Department, and school resource officers at Sparta High School and Onalaska High School.

Anyone who believes they have information about this case or may be a victim should contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 715-839-3830.