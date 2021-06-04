Wisconsin man charged with spying on, stealing neighbor’s underwear

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse man has been charged with drilling holes in his neighbor’s walls to spy on her and stealing nearly $100 worth of her underwear.

The La Crosse Tribune reported Thursday that 30-year-old Robert Kautzman faces a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and property damage.

According to a complaint, a woman told police that Kautzman entered her home without permission on May 27 but left after she confronted him.

The woman said she discovered a cellphone that was recording audio and a hole in the hallway near the bedroom.

She also said Kautzman likely stole $80 worth of her underwear during a previous break-in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records