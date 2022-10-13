CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail. Copas allegedly stole items of mail that came into his possession for the purpose of being transported by the Postal Service.

The indictment accuses Copas of specifically taking Menards rebate checks from the mail. This allegedly happened between April 7 and May 30 of 2022.

Copas allegedly stole these checks while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

If he is convicted, Copas would face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. The charge comes from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and the police departments of Rice Lake and Cumberland.

There were no details on how many or the value of the checks were taken. Copas is reportedly from Cumberland, Wisconsin. Cumberland is just over two hours west of Wausau.

No additional information was provided.