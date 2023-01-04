MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch.

According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Authorities said the man was still sleeping when officers got to the scene. It was mentioned in the release that the man was allegedly intoxicated.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Robert Jones. He was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Court records show that Jones was only charged with Criminal Trespass to Dwelling. Which is a misdemeanor.

No additional information was provided.