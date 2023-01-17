MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Milwaukee was found guilty on several charges relating to three bank robberies at a Wells Fargo Bank in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on January 11, 2023, a federal jury found Antonie L. Jackson guilty of all counts.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that between September 15, 2021, and December 23, 2021, Jackson was part of a robbery crew that committed multiple bank robberies at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7600 West Hampton Avenue.

During the robberies, officials say Jackson and his co-robbers passed notes to tellers, threatening that unless they were given money, they would ‘blow up the building’ or ‘kill everyone inside the bank.’

Jackson was also in possession of a firearm when he was not legally allowed to possess one due to previously being convicted of a felony crime.

Finally, evidence showed that after authorities arrested Jackson on January 26, 2022, he had made several calls from jail in which he provided instructions to have a suspected informant seriously injured.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13, 2023, before United States District Judge Lynn Adelman.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the bank robberies, up to 20 years for conspiring to retaliate against a suspected informant, up to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to 5 years for the overall conspiracy to commit bank robberies.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Margaret Honrath and Assistant United States Attorney Kate Biebel.