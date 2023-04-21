MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southcentral Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a traffic pole after allegedly resisting and fleeing from officers.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were contacted about a man passed out in a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Nakoosa Trail and Brandie Road.

The incident began just before 10:15 a.m. on April 6, officers say, on the city’s east side.

When authorities responded, the man, later identified as Antonio Fernandez, allegedly ‘fought with officers’ but as officers were applying handcuffs, Fernandez managed to drive away.

As Fernandez was driving away, he reportedly hit a squad car in the process. It was noted in the release that the vehicle that Fernandez was driving was stolen out of Milwaukee.

Fernandez, a 22-year-old from Madison, was also a suspect in a drug investigation case through the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the release states.

Task Force detectives and MPD officers worked together to locate Fernandez, who was traveling on Highway 51.

Shortly after the initial incident, officers pulled Fernandez over near South Stoughton and Buckeye Road. After initially stopping, Fernandez allegedly fled from law enforcement and crashed into a traffic pole.

Fernandez was taken to the Dane County Jail on the following charges:

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Owner’s Consent

Felony Bail Jumping

Resisting Arrest

Manufacture with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Manufacture to Deliver Cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been provided.