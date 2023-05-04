WATERFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Waterford man has been cited for his first Operating While Intoxicated offense after crashing his SUV into a Subway restaurant twice.

According to a release from the Waterford Police Department, the 75-year-old man first crashed into the entrance of the Subway restaurant on 818 Fox Lane at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A video posted by the police department shows the driver put his SUV in reverse, back up, shift into drive, and then proceed to crash into the restaurant for a second time.

Courtesy of the Waterford Police Department

Police say that the driver claimed that he pressed on his breaks but they did not work. Authorities say he later admitted to consuming alcohol just before the incident occurred.

The driver was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and a legal blood draw. He has since been cited for Reckless Driving along with the before-mentioned OWI.

Officers say no one was hurt as a result of the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

No other details are available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.