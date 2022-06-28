HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks.

According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.

After arriving on the scene, initial investigations showed a 67-year-old man from Iron Ridge, Wis. was operating a 1999 Kenworth dump truck and was traveling west on County Road S. As he was approaching County Road WS, the dump truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed both lanes of County Road WS, entered a driveway, crossed over railroad tracks, and then vaulted and overturned.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Helping with the deadly crash was the Iron Ridge Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Iron Ridge First Responders, Horicon EMS, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Iron Ridge Police Department, DCERT, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.