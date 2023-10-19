LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is dead, and another was injured after a vehicle rear-ended a tractor, which subsequently entered a ditch and flipped over.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, shortly after 2:00 p.m., a pickup truck headed northbound near Cortland Avenue rear-ended a tractor that was also traveling northbound on State Highway 12 in the Town of Lincoln.

The crash caused the tractor to enter the ditch and overturn, seriously injuring a 54-year-old Tomah man, who was taken to the hospital by emergency services.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 78-year-old Warrens man, who died at the scene of the crash.

State Highway 12 was closed, and traffic was rerouted for about two hours while authorities were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and no additional details have been provided.