PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Walworth County reportedly died after a reported construction accident in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, on September 13 around 3 p.m., authorities responded to a report of an injury that happened at a road construction site. The initial reports show that an employee was seriously injured during a construction accident, according to officials.

The employee reportedly died at the scene, and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were also called to the scene.

Police later identified the man as a 34-year-old man from Elkhorn. OSHA is reportedly doing an investigation into the incident.

No additional information was provided.