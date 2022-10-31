(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.

The incident happened in the area of Glacier Drive and Cty Hwy D. Multiple agencies were sent to the scene.

The driver was found unresponsive and not breathing. A deputy was reportedly able to remove the driver from the vehicle and start life-saving measures.

Rescue then arrived and continued the measures until it was stopped at the scene due to ‘no success’. The man was reportedly from the West Bend area.

The investigation showed that the truck veered right off the roadway and went into a cornfield then continued straight through that field into an adjacent soybean field. It eventually hit the road embankment and came to a rest near some trees.

The Washington County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to further document and investigate. The crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.