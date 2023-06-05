LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after drowning in a water channel overnight in Lake County, Illinois.

According to a release, on June 4, at around 1:05 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ‘Long Channel,’ located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake, for a report of a man who went underwater.

Authorities, with the help of a Drone Unit, searched the area for several hours and, at around 6:30 a.m., located the man’s body.

Preliminary investigations reveal the 25-year-old man from Kenosha was likely heavily intoxicated, as witnesses observed him consuming alcohol at a birthday party.

Following the party, the man returned to a residence on the 25100 block of West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the water with his clothes on.

The man was able to swim to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing before taking him to bed.

A short time later, the man left the bed, jumped into the water again, this time without clothes, and attempted to swim across the channel. The man went underwater as he swam across the channel.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.